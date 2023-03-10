Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say

A student punched an 84-year-old bus driver in the face during an attack in North Carolina, officials told news outlets.

Now, the Concord Police Department says “the student faces a criminal charge, which will be handled through juvenile services,” WJZY first reported March 7.

The case dates to Feb. 27, when officials said the bus driver was outside West Cabarrus High School, roughly 20 miles northeast of Charlotte. The driver was waiting for students when he was punched, according to WJZY.

In response to a request for comment, Cabarrus County Schools in an email said an incident was reported on a bus parked at the high school campus.

“Student and staff safety is a top priority for Cabarrus County Schools,” the district wrote in its statement. “We are taking appropriate internal actions to provide for a safe environment on our buses. These actions include utilizing adult bus monitors as necessary, buses equipped with cameras, and bus driver professional development.”

Concord police in an incident report didn’t share the extent of the driver’s injuries or a motive for the alleged attack. A spokesperson told McClatchy News via email that the city couldn’t share additional details because a minor was involved.

Kirstin Rowland, a parent who loves her kids’ bus driver, told WSOC it was difficult to learn about the reported assault.

“My heart actually did break because there are so many good people wanting to be a part of children’s lives,” Rowland told WSOC.

“This is an on-going matter, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement to provide any information that we have,” the district wrote, adding that it couldn’t provide further comment about student discipline or personnel matters.

