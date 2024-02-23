Student: Removing DEI offices from public institutions is a step in the wrong direction

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order in December that would defund diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts in public higher education institutions in the state of Oklahoma. The order prohibits state funding and resources from being used for such efforts. Shocking to many, it was also random, but Oklahoma has now joined several other Republican-led states in taking steps to limit the DEI programs.

Critics of DEI in higher education often claim it is discriminatory, while proponents of DEI argue it helps to promote marginalized communities and increases student body diversity. The executive order makes it clear that the restrictions in the order do not apply to scholarly research, student organizations and such producers that are required for a college accreditation mandated by the federal government.

While the executive order affects public institutions heading into the next scholarly year, Stitt's action undermines the importance of a diverse student body and infringes on the fabric of higher education. DEI promotes a university student body to see different starting points and outcomes.

As the country's population continues to become more diverse, it's essential to address disparities in the opportunity to attain a higher education degree. DEI promotes social mobility or the change in one's socioeconomic situation, allowing people to attain a higher income through the acquisition of a higher education degree. The gaps in college opportunities present a physical barrier to social mobility in marginalized communities. DEI's primary goal is to knock these barriers down, allowing people who previously couldn't attain a degree the chance to attempt to acquire one.

DEI brings several educational benefits, as well. Higher levels of diversity on campus allow students to mix with peers with different backgrounds, cultures and upbringings, which enhances a student's skills to solve problems, think critically and offer different services to their community with the experiences they have learned. It also develops leadership skills for students to lead other students with different ideas, political beliefs, customs, traditions, ethos and values.

As students are in university, it prepares them for an ever-changing workforce in modern-day America. DEI initiatives by higher education institutions prepare younger students to work in an environment that promotes equity and inclusion — contributing to a more welcoming environment for the workforce. This is good not only for Oklahoma but also for the country.

As Oklahoma looks to move into a position as a leading state in the nation, its retention of a diverse and highly educated workforce remains a key challenge, and removing DEI offices from public institutions is a step in the wrong direction. For a state increasingly looking for economic development, population growth and other promoting factors, having a younger generation looking to move to the state is critical for that to be successful.

Removing DEI from these public institutions and making it harder for a diverse population to succeed in Oklahoma undermines the state's critical aspects of higher education. Higher education is for all, not for some.

Colin Caso

Colin Caso is an undergraduate student at the University of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gov. Stitt signed order to defund DEI, but higher education is for all