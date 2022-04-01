Student repeatedly stabbed with pencil during fight with classmate, Georgia school says

One student was sent to the hospital and another was placed in police custody after a fight and stabbing at an Atlanta-area high school this week, administrators say.

What began as a verbal exchange between two students at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville escalated to a full-on fight, during which one of the teens grabbed a pencil and repeatedly stabbed the other with it, Principal Keith Chaney wrote in a letter to parents on March 31.

The students, both freshman, started fighting just before 1 p.m. and were quickly separated, administrators said. School resource officers arrested the teen accused of wielding the pencil as a weapon, and the teen who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the student’s injuries wasn’t known, but school officials said he is expected to be OK.

“As a reminder, fighting is a violation of the school district’s disciplinary code and will not be tolerated,” Chaney’s letter read. “Students who engage in fighting, use weapons and/or use objects as weapons will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges.”

Fellow students recorded video of the fight that was circulated on social media, the principal said. Students have been asked to delete the video or face possible disciplinary action.

“In an abundance of caution,” school officials said there will be extra school resource officers on campus April 1, along with grief counselors for students who feel uneasy after “seeing their classmate’s blood on the floor.”

“Working together, we must help our young people understand that we — the adults in their lives — at school, at home, and in the community, are united and that violence and bad behavior have no place in the Mountain View community,” Chaney concluded.

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

