Student reportedly found with starter pistol at Anderson County school

A male student at Anderson County's Clinch River Community School in Clinton was taken into custody Oct. 31 after he was reportedly found to have a firearm in his possession.

The weapon confiscated was a starter pistol commonly used as a starter pistol at some competitive athletic events such as track and field or swimming, according to a news release from the county school system.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office seal

"The administration at Clinch River Community School and their school resource officer acted immediately in response to the reported threat and had the weapon and student removed from the school and taken into police custody in less than five minutes," the release stated.

Director of Schools Tim Parrott thanked the SRO Adam Brown for is quick and professional response.

“While this incident is not something we ever want to have happen in our schools, we are extremely thankful for the way that our employees, as well as the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to this threat," he stated in the release.

ACSO Chief Deputy Mark Galloway said the male student was taken to a Knoxville juvenile detention facility. No other information was given by the sheriff's office or school system.

The Clinch River Community School is in Clinton behind Anderson County High School.

