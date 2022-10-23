Student reports sexual assault at UNC-Chapel Hill dorm in the heart of campus

A student at UNC-Chapel Hill was sexually assaulted Saturday by a stranger on campus.

The student told police an unknown man followed them inside Carmichael Residence Hall and to their room around 5 p.m. Saturday. The assault took place in the student’s room.

The UNC Police Department is investigating the incident.

“The individual is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s with short brown hair and short facial hair,” the agency sent in an Alert Carolina message later that night.

Police did not immediately respond to The News & Observer’s request for more information.

Carmichael Residence Hall houses 485 people on Stadium Drive, in the heart of UNC’s campus.

A peeping tom was reported at the same dorm on Oct. 14. That case remains open, according to the UNC Police crime log.

Campus police can be reached at 919-962-8100 or in the Public Safety Building, located at 285 Manning Drive. The university offers information on reporting sexual violence and accessing support at safe.unc.edu.