Student results from Florida's newly created teen health survey released

Florida teens are resilient, but they continue to struggle mentally and emotionally. Those are the broad but vague conclusions from Florida’s newly created health survey for teens. Still, some tout it as a good start. “I think, overall, the states can look at these results and give themselves a little pat on the back,” said Christy DeVigili, a Lee County parents’ rights advocate. Others are critical, calling the state summary of results too general.

View comments