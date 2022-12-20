Student says gun was an ORBI

Dec. 19—An Odessa High School senior who was arrested last week on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm told authorities it was an ORBI, the type of gun that shoots gel balls, water pellets or splatterballs.

According to an Ector County Independent School District report, officers were sent to OHS Friday after learning a video was being circulated showing someone with a gun on school property pointing it at building, vehicles and homes.

The school was locked down and officers realized the video was shot in the southeast parking lot near 11th Street and Golder Avenue, the report stated.

An officer identified Leiner Alex Fonseca-Hernandez as the person in the video and after being read his Miranda warning, Fonseca said he shot the video with some friends on Dec. 1 and used an ORBI gun.

Fonseca was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $1,500 surety bond.