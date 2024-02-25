Student scientists take part in conference to study, improve Chicago-Calumet river system

CHICAGO — Dozens of student scientists took part in a conference Saturday to study and improve the Chicago-Calumet river system.

Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago hosted the 27th annual Chicago River Student Congress, organized by Friends of the Chicago River.

The event included interactive experiments, and students were also invited to present their ideas to professionals from colleges, non-profit organizations and government agencies.

