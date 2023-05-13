Student seen in Instagram gun video charged in DeLand shooting case, deputies say

A second student seen in an Instagram video shot in a Galaxy Middle School restroom where a 15-year-old boy was showing off a pistol has been charged by DeLand police in a shooting reported May 7, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun on campus, which is a felony. The second student, a 14-year-old boy, in addition to the shooting, has been charged with being a principal to possessing a firearm on school property, which is also a felony.

More: Middle school student shows off gun on Instagram in school bathroom, charged with a felony

More: Student arrested for viral school shooting post that caused panic across Florida, nation

In the shooting case, the victim arrived at a hospital in Altamonte Springs for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Sheriff’s detectives interviewed the victim and determined he was shot in DeLand after an altercation over a fake $100 bill exchanged for marijuana.

This is a separate “fake $100 bill for marijuana” incident from the one that prompted another shooting incident Thursday in Deltona.

The sheriff's office says the gun displayed in the Instagram video at Galaxy Middle School has not been located. The juveniles involved said it was stolen from another student who stole it from a vehicle.

While detectives initially believed the gun was the same one discovered stolen from a vehicle on May 5 in Deltona, it’s since been determined the gun seen in the Instagram video doesn’t match that firearm.

Deputies were first notified of the Instagram video Tuesday night, May 9, and identified both students. In the video, the boy pointed a handgun at the camera, removed the magazine, and showed that it contained at least one round of ammunition.

When confronted by deputies, he admitted to recording the video in the restroom but said it was recorded in the past.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Galaxy Middle School student in Instagram gun video charged in shooting