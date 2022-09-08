Student in sheriff's custody after report of gun at Central Middle School in West Melbourne

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A student at Central Middle School in West Melbourne was arrested after a teacher received reports that the child had a gun. Police later confirmed the student did not have a weapon.

A teacher attempted to confront the student regarding the reports about a gun just before noon Wednesday, West Melbourne police said in a Facebook post.

The student, whose age and name were not released, ran, but was caught by the school's resource officer, who found that the student was not armed, police said.

A physical search of the area, as well as a review of video surveillance footage, confirmed the student had not discarded a weapon.

"No shots were ever fired, as some students originally reported to parents," police said in the post.

The student was taken into custody by Brevard County Sheriff's Office and was facing charges, although police did not specify what those charges are.

The school went into lockdown from about noon to 1 p.m. Classes resumed following the incident, said Russell Bruhn, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools.

