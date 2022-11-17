Student shot during class

Nov. 17—VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post are investigating an accidental shooting involving a Vermillion County Deputy that took place on Thursday morning at South Vermillion High School in Clinton, Ind.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames through a news release, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriffs Department, was instructing a law enforcement class at South Vermillion High School. The classroom instruction was based on law enforcement scenarios. During the course of the instruction, Deputy DisPennett accidentally discharged his service weapon, striking a student in the classroom.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered to the student that was injured. The student was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Terre Haute, Ind., with non-life threatening injuries, Ames said.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives, Jason Schoffstall, Don Curtis and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of First Sgt. Brian Maudlin and CSI Sgt. Brandon Mullen.

Deputy DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. No other information was released.

Upon completion of the investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vermillion County Prosecutors Office for review.