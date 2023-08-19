Student shot during Clayton County high school football game, district adjusting game start times

A metro Atlanta school district announced Saturday that they would adjust football game start times after a student was shot during a game Friday night.

Clayton County Public Schools said on Friday, around 10:26 p.m., authorities received reports of a person shot in the parking lot of Tara Stadium on Battle Creek Road.

When authorities arrived, they found an 18-year-old student who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The student was identified as a senior at Dutchtown High School in Henry County.

District officials said the shooting occurred during the Jonesboro High School football game against Mt. Zion High School at Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

According to the investigation, the student was shot during an attempted robbery.

CCPS officials said there was a witness who appeared to be with the shooting suspect however, it is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

District officials added that they would adjust start times with relatively large crowds for football games to enhance safety precautions.

No new changes have been announced.

CCPS leaders issued the following statement:

“Clayton County Public Schools has as its number one priority the safety and security of its staff and students. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated. The district continues to take a firm posture against gun violence and is encouraging community stakeholders (e.g., legislators) to ensure proactive laws/policies are in place to protect our community against the growing violence in our communities and nation. The school district took heightened security measures last evening to ensure the safety of our staff and students. Some of these measures included extra security and vigilance from the Municipalities Police Staff, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, and the Clayton County Public Schools Police Staff. The School District will also continue using weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags/purses at its games. These measures are developed to keep staff and students safe inside of the game.”

This is the second shooting on Friday near a metro Atlanta high school football game.

Cobb County police officials told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting around 10:53 p.m. Friday near North Cobb High School located on Old 41 Highway NW.

When authorities arrived, they located one person who was shot in the leg. Their identity has not been released.

Officials added that the shooting occurred after the football game at NCHS against Westlake High School.

According to the investigation, the victim was shot in a business plaza parking lot across the street from NCHS. Officials said after being shot, the victim walked across the road to the campus, where police met them.

The investigation into both shootings remains ongoing.

