Student shot during school drill when officer’s gun accidentally fires, IN officials say

An Indiana high school student was shot during a drill when an officer’s gun fired on accident, officials say.

The drill was held at South Vermillion High School on Thursday, Nov. 17, the South Vermillion Community School Corporation said in a statement.

“The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer,” the statement said, adding that it happened in one of the school’s vocational classrooms.

The student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the district.

The school was placed on lockdown, “due to the abundance of emergency personnel in the building.”

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said the situation was under control and that the Indiana State Police would be investigating the incident, The Tribune-Star reported.

South Vermillion High School is in Clinton, roughly 75 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

McClatchy News has reached out to Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

