Student shot in head and chest while waiting for bus outside high school, Ohio cops say

Dozens of people witnessed an 18-year-old gunned down outside his Ohio high school as he was waiting at a bus stop, police say.

The fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10, following dismissal at John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland, police said. About 25 people were also at the bus stop.

“The suspect walked directly up to the victim, shot him multiple times and fled on foot,” police said.

Pierre McCoy, identified by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner as the fatal victim, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was shot in the head and chest.

McCoy was reportedly a student at the Cleveland high school.

Police have not identified the suspect as of Wednesday. Investigators said he was “wearing all black, including a black puffy coat, ski mask, boots and jeans.”

“Early reports say it was a coordinated attack on the the youth here,” councilman Kevin Bishop told WJW. “My heart goes out to the family and this child’s loved ones. It’s unthinkable what happened in this neighborhood again.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said the school would be closed Wednesday.

“This will be a calamity day,” the district said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

