Student shot in head in DesMoines school attack shares thanks from hospital

A teenage girl injured in a fatal drive-by shooting outside a DeMoines, Iowa high school is reportedly making a speedy recovery and has reached out from the hospital to thank her supporters.

Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the shooting outside East High School, according to KCRG. The shooting occurred on 7 March. Six suspects were arrested.

Kemery Ortega, 18, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital following the shooting. A GoFundMe was established to help pay for her hospital expenses. According to the fundraising page the bullet is still lodged in her head, but CT scans showed that none of the surrounding blood vessels were damaged.

The teen reportedly left the ICU on Monday, though she's still dealing with pain and secretions in her lungs. She also reportedly was able to stand up and walk around her room.

Ms Ortega's mother posted a video to her Facebook page in which the teenager thanks her supporters for their encouragement while she recovers.

“Thank you, I’m doing well,” she said in the video. “I am doing a pretty fast recovery already. I don’t know how much of it you guys can see, but it’s all coming together soon, and I’m working pretty hard at it right now.”

Jessica Lopez, 16, was also shot during the incident. Her family said she is "fighting for her life."

Jose Lopez, who was killed in the shooting, was remembered by classmates in the days after the shooting.

KCRG spoke with Armando Ramirez, who was said he had been friends with Jose since the third grade.

He recalled playing soccer and taking photos of cars and sunsets with his friend. Armando told the outlet he always left Jose by telling him to "stay safe, I love you."

"I always say all that to him and good thing I did because that was the last time I was going to see him,” he said.

All six of the individuals charged in the attack are teenagers, though prosecutors have moved to charge four of the older teens as adults. All six were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

They are Octavio Lopez, 17; Nyang Chamdual, 14;Manuel Buezo, 16; Romero Perdomo, 16; Alex Perdomo, 15; and Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17. All six are DeMoines residents.

Police claim they recovered six firearms after tracking down the vehicle.

Each faces a single count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Their first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.