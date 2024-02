Feb. 26—Odessa High School was put into a lockdown Monday morning after a report of a student shot in a parking lot. According to a news release, one student was shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police and first responders are at the school right now. Police are in the building and believe the shooter fled, and students and staff are safe. ECISD will provide an update as soon as they can, the release said.