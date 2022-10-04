Student shot outside Boston high school by suspected classmate, authorities say

A teenager was shot outside of Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, located in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim, identified as a male student at the school, was found near the building at around 9:30 a.m., according to Boston Police superintendent Felipe Colon. Speaking at a news conference alongside Mayor Michelle Wu, District Attorney Kevin Hayden and several school officials, Colon said officers discovered the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is also a student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, according to police. After a description of the individual was made public, authorities were able to locate and positively identify the suspect later on Tuesday morning, Colon said.

"A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a firearm," the superintendent continued, noting that the police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident has been asked to share what they know by calling 617-343-4270, or 1-800-494-TIPS to share anonymously.

Traffic Advisory: Due to ongoing police activity, Washington Street between Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue will be closed. Please seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 4, 2022

"Our thoughts and our prayers and our primary concern is with this school community and with the entire community," said Hayden during the news conference. "This is clearly still an active and ongoing investigation. We will do everything we can to handle this case thoroughly."

The shooting comes three weeks after an 18-year-old was stabbed inside Jeremiah E. Burke High School — where he was treated by the staff nurse for non-life threatening injuries — in what officials described as an isolated incident. Both the stabbing victim and perpetrator were students at the school, CBS Boston reported. An investigation is underway into another, deadly shooting that occurred in Dorchester just after midnight on Tuesday, according to police.

