Student shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glen

Police respond to a shooting outside Grant High School in Valley Glen on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed one student was injured. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

A student was shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glen on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded at 3:24 p.m. to the 13000 block of Oxnard Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred on the perimeter in front of the campus, said Los Angeles School Police Chief Leslie Ramirez. It was "believed to be gang-related," according to a tweet from the LAPD.

A male student was shot and is being treated for his injuries, Ramirez said. He was stable at the time he was transported to a hospital.

Officers from the LAPD and the L.A. School Police Department are at the scene and assisting with a coordinated school dismissal, Ramirez said. The campus remained on lockdown as of about 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from school police.

"Detectives from both agencies are on scene and the investigation is ongoing," Ramirez said. "We are still gathering information regarding possible suspect description."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.