Student shot at Pflugerville ISD high school; suspect charged with aggravated assault

A 17-year-old Pflugerville Independent School District student shot a former student and ran over him with his car in the parking lot of Connally High School on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Vince Nguyen has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and theft of a firearm after police say he shot Johnathan Mora-Gonzales, a former student of Connally High School, in the left shoulder with a stolen handgun. In Texas, 17-year-olds are criminally charged as adults.

Gonzales was treated for his injuries at a local urgent care facility and later transferred to Dell Seton Medical Center.

According to the affidavit, Gonzales told officers that he was on campus to have lunch with a friend, and that Nguyen called him over to his gold Lexus. Nguyen pointed a handgun at him and said, "You're done for," the affidavit shows. Gonzales attempted to take the gun out of his hands and was then run over by Nguyen's Lexus, suffering several abrasions from being dragged by Nguyen's car.

Gonzales told officers that Nguyen was holding in his lap an AK-47 semiautomatic firearm, whose origins are not established by the affidavit.

The affidavit did not describe Nguyen's motive, though Gonzales told police that Nguyen had dated his girlfriend's best friend. Pflugerville ISD police arrested Nguyen at his parents' home in Wells Branch.

Nguyen had bonded out of the Travis County Jail as of Wednesday. His bond amount was not immediately available.

Parents of Pflugerville ISD students were told of the incident Monday evening in an email from Superintendent Steve Flores, who said any students found with weapons on campus would face maximum disciplinary measures and potential criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville student shoots and runs over high school alum, police say