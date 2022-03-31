Student shot at South Carolina middle school, classmate in custody

A student was shot at a South Carolina middle school Thursday and authorities took a classmate into custody shortly after police were called to the scene.

More than 100 officers responded to Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, working to identify the shooter, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. A request for backup was called in at about 12:30 p.m. by the school's resource officer.

One teenage boy was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and their condition is not yet known, the Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Another teenage student was taken into custody near campus shortly after the report was called in, Lewis said. He left the school immediately following the shooting, deputies found out later.

"We have a had a very trying situation for sure," Lewis said. "Our heart goes out to the family, all the families involved. We certainly ask that you pray for the family of that victim."

Neither of the students, who are both minors, were identified.

Lewis commended the school staff for isolating the children in accordance to lockdown procedure in the aftermath of the shooting.

"It worked seamlessly," Lewis said.

Greenville County School District Superintendent Burke Royster said its still unclear what led to the shooting.

"I'm not sure even after a full and thorough law enforcement investigation, anyone will really know what was going through the mind of that young person that took this rash act," Royster said. "So I don't know if there's anyone...except that person and they may not even be able to articulate it for you."

Parents were instructed to bring identification and go a local church in order to pickup their children, according to a statement from the school.