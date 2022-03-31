Student shot at South Carolina middle school, suspect in custody

A teenaged student at a South Carolina middle school was taken to the hospital after another teenaged student shot them Thursday afternoon, officials said. A suspect is in custody.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, a Tanglewood Middle School resource officer requested emergency backup after a student was shot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened inside the school near the front of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a news briefing.

The gunshot victim was then taken to the hospital and officials do not know their condition at this time.

Authorities were able to eventually apprehend the teenaged shooter who "gave himself up" after hiding from law enforcement, Lewis said. He added that there is not a danger to the community at all.

"We don't really know the specifics of why it occurred and why so many young people resort to violence, especially with firearms," Lewis said. "Again, tragic situation."

An estimated 100 deputies were on the scene assessing the situation, the sheriff's office said.

School officials said they have not decided whether Tanglewood Middle School will hold classes on Friday but said a decision will be made later Thursday.

