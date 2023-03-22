Student at South El Monte High found stabbed in school restroom after altercation

Police respond to a stabbing at South El Monte High School on Wednesday. (KTLA-TV)

A 16-year-old student from South El Monte High was stabbed multiple times during an altercation inside the school Wednesday, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called to the school at 1001 Durfee Ave. at 10:29 a.m. after the student was injured in a restroom, said Sgt. Chris Le of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The student was found to have suffered three stab wounds in the abdomen, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Le said. A second student involved in the fight also suffered a half-inch cut to an ear.

Both students, who were identified only as being 16 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The investigation into the incident is underway, Le said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.