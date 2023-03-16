Student stabbed at Brockton Therapeutic Day School, police say

BROCKTON — A teenager was assaulted with a knife at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School Thursday morning, Brockton police said.

At around 9:35 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault and battery with a knife, at the school at 1121 Warren Ave.

Brockton Police spokesperson Darren Duarte said, "a 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the victim is responsive and alert at the hospital."

He added school administrators are also with him.

Police have also apprehended the suspect, who is also 17 years old.

This is the same school attended by Nehemiah Cepeda, the 14-year-old who was shot to death Tuesday morning at his home, allegedly by his stepfather.

This is a developing story.

Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez, front center, and Superintendent of Schools Michael Thomas, back center, join the investigation after a student is stabbed at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Brockton police investigate the stabbing of a 17 year old at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton Therapeutic Day School: Student stabbed