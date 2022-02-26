Student stabbed in fight at Orange County high school

One student was injured and another was arrested after a stabbing Friday at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, shown in this 2001 photo. (Don Tormey / Los Angeles Times)

One student was arrested after another student was stabbed Friday in a fight at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, spurring a brief shelter-in-place order for the campus, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted just before 2:25 p.m. that deputies were responding to Trabuco Hills, where students and staffers were told to take shelter.

A male student was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and another male student was arrested, officials said. A fight escalated into the stabbing, Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson said.

"At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained," the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

The department reported that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted by 3:40 p.m. and that students were leaving campus.

The Saddleback Valley Unified School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.