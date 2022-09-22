Student stabbed in Kansas high school parking lot, officials say

A student was stabbed in the Dodge City High School parking lot Thursday morning, according to police Capt. Jerad Goertzen.

The stabbing happened around 7:45 a.m., before school started, officials said.

“The victim parked his car in the school parking lot and was approached by the suspect,” police said in a Facebook post. “An altercation ensued leaving the student with a stab wound to the hand.”

The suspect then left in his vehicle, the post says.

The suspect had dropped off someone at the school before the incident, according to Kerri Baker, the Dodge City Public Schools director of public information. She said video from the school helped police track down the suspect to his home.

When police arrived, the 33-year-old Dodge City resident at first refused to answer the door, but later did after his father arrived, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery. Baker said he is not a district employee.

The student who was stabbed was initially treated by the school nurse before going to the hospital.

Goertzen said evidence points to a road rage incident happening before the stabbing.