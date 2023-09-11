Student stabbed at Northern Durham High School. What to know

A student was injured in a Monday morning stabbing at Northern High School, putting the campus on lockdown before noon.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained three students for questioning, according to a news release.

A student, whose identity was not released, was allegedly stabbed during a confrontation at the school before 11 a.m., authorities said. The student was hospitalized.

“Kids are safe here at Northern,” Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a news conference in the student parking lot before 1 p.m. “We’re going to continue to work together and continue to be prepared, because these things will happen, unfortunately. Schools are not immune to violence or any incident of this nature. So that is why it is important that we ensure our public and our parents and our students, that we are going to do everything that we can to make sure that they are safe.”

The lockdown was lifted at around 1 p.m., reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Northern High School’s campus is the latest Durham public school to be built. It opened on Aug. 31 after a delay.