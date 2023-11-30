Student, 14, stabbed at Santa Rosa high school, taken to hospital

(KRON) — A Santa Rosa High School student was stabbed after a fight involving two students on campus Wednesday morning, Santa Rosa High School Principal Dr. Mark Ryan said in a letter. The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. before classes began.

Two Santa Rosa High School students were fighting near the football and baseball fields, and one of them was carrying a large kitchen knife in his waistband, according to the letter. The argument escalated, and the student stabbed the other student in his side and back. The victim, 14, suffered lacerations to both sides of his torso, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

SRPD believes this stabbing was an isolated incident and the two parties involved were from rival gangs.

SF residents warned about Vanilla gift card scam amid holiday shopping season

The suspect, 16, carrying the knife was seen on school surveillance cameras leaving campus. SRPD detectives initiated a search of the suspect. Around 5:30 p.m., he was located and arrested without incident at his residence on the 1400 block of West Avenue.

Authorities — via a search warrant served at the suspect’s residence — recovered the knife used in the stabbing, gang clothing, and a lower receiver for a Polymer80 ghost gun, according to SRPD. Photos of the seized items can be viewed below.

(Santa Rosa Police Department)

The victim called a family member after being stabbed. The family took him to the hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital, police said.

The parent of the injured student notified school staff about 30 minutes after the stabbing took place, Ryan said. The school was not placed under lockdown because the student with the knife had already exited campus.

The suspect was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall for the following charges: assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), minor in possession of a handgun, possession of a knife on a school campus and gang enhancement.

Musk tells advertisers ‘go f*** yourself’, but apologizes for endorsing antisemitic tweet

Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s names were released. SRPD is investigating the stabbing with the help of staff from Santa Rosa High School staff and the Santa Rosa City High School District.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.