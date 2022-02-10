Student stabbed, security officer shot at McKinley High School in Buffalo

NextShark

A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.