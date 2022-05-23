Student stabbing reported at Fillmore High

A sign in front of the entrance to Fillmore High School.

A Fillmore High School student stabbed another with a knife on campus shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies responded to the school, located at 555 Central Ave., to investigate. School officials detained the suspect in the assistant principal's office, according to sheriff's radio communications.

Paramedics treated the stabbing victim, whose condition was unknown. The student was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, according to authoritie

This story will be updated as further details become available.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fillmore High School student stabs another with knife, authorities say