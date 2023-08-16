Student stabs classmate at South L.A. high school, police say

A student at a South Los Angeles high school was stabbed by a classmate on Tuesday afternoon — just a day after the start of the new academic year, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a stabbing at Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory & Transition Center at 12:45 p.m, as did officers from the Los Angeles Police and Los Angeles School Police departments.

School police officers discovered an injured student on the campus, who was then taken to a local hospital, according to department spokesperson Lt. Nina Buranasombati. Authorities did not provide the student's condition.

School police confirmed that a suspect, another student, was arrested, but did not provide any other information. No other students or staff were involved in the incident, according to school police.

Joseph Pomeroy Widney has an enrollment of just under 300 students, state records show.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.