Student sues Bellingham School District, alleges administrators mishandled sexual assault claims

Gwen Baumgardner
·2 min read

A former Squalicum High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Bellingham School District.

The female student, now 16 years old, alleges she was repeatedly sexually abused and harassed by a male student. The girl says the abuse happened on school grounds and that school officials failed to intervene.

In federal court documents, the student recounts going to three different school administrators: Jeremy Louzao, Meghan Dunham and Chimere Hackney.

The female student says she first went to Jeremy Louzao, a Dean of Students, on or about Jan. 14, 2022.

Court documents state, “Louzao’s response to (the victim) was ‘what do you want me to do about it?’”

The documents state, “on or about January 17, 2022, (the victim) reported the sexual assaults to Dean of Students Meghan Dunham. Dunham did not respond in any way to (the victim’s) report.”

During that same time frame, the student alleges she also brought her claims to Vice Principal Chimere Hackney.

According to court documents, “Hackney required (the victim) to participate in what she called a ‘restorative circle’ with (the alleged perpetrator) ... At Hackney’s direction, (the victim) was required to be alone in a room with the perpetrator of the sexual assaults, then told to ‘shake hands, and you’ll be fine.’”

As school administrators, Jeremy Louzao, Meghan Dunham and Chimere Hackney are all mandatory reporters, meaning they are legally obligated to report any accusations of neglect or abuse.

In December, Louzao, Dunham and Hackney were each given criminal citations by the Bellingham Police Department. Failure to report is a gross misdemeanor offense.

Court documents outline the alleged culpability of the Bellingham School District, stating that the abuse happened on school grounds and that personnel received inadequate training as mandatory reporters.

The Bellingham School district declined to comment on the lawsuit but did confirm that the administrators named in the court documents remain on staff.

In a statement to KIRO 7, district spokesperson Dana Smith writes, “Mr. Louzao, Ms. Dunham and Ms. Hackney continue to work full-time. These employees’ work assignments have changed in recognition of the legal proceeding still in progress and to avoid disruption to the educational environment. Each of them will use their expertise and experience to help support the Department of Teaching and Learning in district-level administrative work.”

This decision prompted a student walkout last month.

Superintendent Greg Baker addressed the decision in a letter listed on the district’s website, writing in part, “We do not believe the staff members pose a safety risk to students, and the allegations against them do not involve conduct endangering students, beyond an alleged failure to report student-to-student sexual contact.”

The female student reports going to the Bellingham police in February 2022 after administrators failed to do so.

On Feb. 17, the male student she identified was charged with indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, a felony.

