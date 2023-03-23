Student suspect in Denver school shooting found dead and identified, officials say

A teen student suspected of shooting and wounding two faculty members inside his Denver high school was found dead hours later, officials said.

Police discovered the body of Austin Lyle, 17, close to his car around 9 p.m. Wednesday in a remote area near Bailey, Colo., about 50 miles southwest of Denver, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said.

The Park County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body’s identity but has not released a cause of death, pending the completion of an autopsy.

The grisly discovery marked the end of a shelter-in-place order that was issued by authorities after Lyle allegedly opened fire inside East High School shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Two administrators were searching the student for weapons — a daily requirement because of past behavioral issues — when he pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to authorities. Both staff members were wounded, including one critically.

Officials say Lyle then fled the scene, sparking an hours-long manhunt. Police and educators have not specified why the school adopted its unique security protocol for the student.

The gun used in the shooting was not immediately recovered.

Two armed police officers will be stationed at East High School for the rest of the academic year in response to the shooting, the district’s superintendent said. Classes at the school, which enrolls about 2,500 students, have been canceled for the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s violence occurred a little over a month after a 16-year-old student, Luis Garcia, was shot outside East High School. He later died from his injuries.

With News Wire Services