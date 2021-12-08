Student suspects barred from school; had no access to weapons

The three Oak Ridge High School students accused of posting shooting threats against the school on social media are currently restricted from attending, according to the latest message from the school system.

The scene outside Oak Ridge High School shortly after noon Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Another Oak Ridge Police Department patrol car partially blocked the main entrance to the school. Later two patrol cars completely blocked the entrance.

The message was sent out to students' parents and guardians at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to information from the Oak Ridge Schools.

"The actions of these students have created a major disruption that will be addressed with severe consequences," stated the message from Oak Ridge Schools' officials.

"The positive news is that none of these students had access to weapons nor did they have plans to harm students or staff. Their sole purpose was to disrupt classes, create fear and cause a school closure, which is disappointing.

Oak Ridge High School is currently on Level 3 lockdown. This photos was taken before lunchtime on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

"Moving forward, we will continue to address all threats as being serious and will immediately reach out to the Oak Ridge Police Department for support. The ORPD has done an excellent job and will continue to investigate and assess the credibility of such threats. Regardless of intent, any student making a threat will be expelled, pending due process, and will face criminal charges," the message stated.

Parents and guardians were advised to contact the individual schools' administration or guidance department if they had further questions about the threats.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said earlier that it plans to place charges against the three juveniles accused of posting the shooting threats on social media. The first threat on Monday, posted to Snapchat, allegedly involved two ORHS students. The second threat on Tuesday reportedly involved a third student.

ORHS was on a Level 3 lockdown for most of the school-day Monday, and on Tuesday more police were at the school and campus for security reasons.

News editor Donna Smith can be contacted at (865) 220-5514 or by email at dsmith@oakridger.com. Follow her on Twitter @ridgernewsed.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Student suspects barred from school; had no access to weapons