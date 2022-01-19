Student taken into custody for bringing gun to Phoenix high school; no injuries reported

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A student was taken into custody after they were spotted with a gun at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

An administrator had been investigating a report of someone vaping in a bathroom on campus, according to Thunderbird High School principal Jason Latham.

As the administrator began to talk to students, one male student became especially nervous and ran away. He jumped over a fence to get off campus, Latham said.

The administrator noticed what appeared to be a gun in the student's hand as he ran from the bathroom to the fence.

Phoenix police received reports of a gun on school grounds at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to department spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

The student dumped the gun after a brief chase ensued. The gun was located, and the student was taken into custody.

The student will face charges related to possession of a firearm on school campus after he is booked into the juvenile court center, Krynsky said. The school will also respond with appropriate disciplinary action pending the outcome of the investigation, Latham said.

Principal Latham thanked the Phoenix Police Department for their "assistance in the matter" and to parents for their continued "support of our school and our community," because "student and staff safety remain our top priority at Thunderbird High School."

Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

A similar incident occurred in Surprise Tuesday afternoon which prompted the lockdown of one high school and one middle school campus; however, no weapon was located.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Student taken into custody for bringing gun to Phoenix high school