Student taken to hospital with possible injury after 2 Santa Rosa school buses crash

Two Santa Rosa County school buses crashed Monday morning and one student was transported to a local hospital for possible injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8 a.m., a school bus identified as Vehicle 1 was at a stop sign on Navarre Parkway waiting to make a right turn onto U.S. Highway 98, but the driver failed to observe a second school bus.

"A second school bus (Vehicle 2) was traveling east in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 98 approaching the parking lot from the west," an FHP report says. "Driver 1 of Vehicle 1 ... attempted to make a right turn into the inside lane of U.S. 98, resulting in a collision causing minor damage to the vehicles."

FHP says one of the buses carried 24 students, but did not say which bus carried the students.

Santa Rosa County District Schools told the News Journal that EMS assisted one student "who may have bumped" her head during the incident, but none of the students were severely injured.

"Anytime we receive notification that any of our buses has been involved in a crash, it is concerning," a statement from SRCDS said. "The safety of our students is our highest priority each day. We appreciate the prompt responses of the bus driver, school officials, law enforcement and first responders that assisted on scene."

According to the school district, the 24 students were heading to West Navarre Primary School when the crash occurred.

The school district says they will work alongside the district's transportation department along with FHP to investigate the cause of the crash.

