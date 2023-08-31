Student taken to hospital, two arrested and staff ‘battered’ in Wichita South High fight

One student was taken to the hospital and two were arrested after a fight Wednesday at South High School in which one of the teens “battered school staff” and another jumped on an officer’s back, according to a Wichita police blotter.

The fight involved three students. It’s unclear if the student taken to the hospital was also one of those arrested. A police spokesperson did not immediately return a call from The Eagle.

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of simple battery of an officer. The student taken the hospital was listed as having serious injuries, the first category above minor injuries.

The extent of staff injuries is unclear. A USD 259 spokesperson did not answer that question.

The fight happened around 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, less than a week after an administrator was knocked out trying to break up a fight at West High School, after which two teen boys were arrested.

The police blotter offers some details into what happened Wednesday.

One of the teens “threatened to shoot (another) in this officer’s presence and battered school staff,” the officer wrote in the blotter. “ That other teen then “battered (the first one) while (they were) getting restrained by this officer.”

At that point, a third teen “jumped on this officer’s back and then started battering” the first teen, who was taken to a hospital by EMS before being released to parent.

USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said the student “was taken to the hospital to be checked out.”