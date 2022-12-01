Student takes knife from 10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of ‘mean’ kids, MI officials say

A 10-year-old boy with a “hit list” took a knife to school, then asked a fellow student to hold down one of the kids on his list so he could stab him, authorities in Michigan said.

That fellow student took the knife, then gave it to an adult when he was picked up from Prevail Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a Dec. 1 statement. “He saw something and said something which saved lives.”

Now the student accused of bringing the knife to school is charged with felony solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, officials said.

The 10-year-old had a “hit list” with names of students “who were mean to him and called him names,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was arraigned on Nov. 30 and given a $500 bond, according to a news release. Upon his release, he’ll be under house arrest with a GPS monitor. Authorities said he’ll only be allowed to leave home for medical, school and court reasons.

The boy will also be prohibited from having controlled substances, weapons and contact with the witness and those on his “hit list,” officials said.

Prevail Academy, a charter school in Mt. Clemens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 1.

The school will be the first to receive the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award, which Lucido created to honor schools when someone reports weapons, violence or other threats, according to the release.

“The Hero Award acknowledges the hero in that school who was proactive, to prevent a potential tragedy,” officials said. “These awards are unnamed as to the individual(s) (anonymous) and given to the school to honor the hero who heard something, saw something, knew something, said something and/or did something.”

Macomb County is in east Michigan, bordering Lake St. Clair and part of the northern Detroit metropolitan area.

