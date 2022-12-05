Student teacher charged with sexually assaulting Homestead High School student

A 21-year-old Fredonia man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Homestead High School student.

Lucas Regnier-Jamnik, a student teacher at the Mequon school, was charged Nov. 22 in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with felony sexual assault of a student by school staff. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The court ordered Lucas Regnier-Jamnik to not have any contact with any person under the age of 18 or from Homestead High School. His cash bond was set for $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Another student recorded a Snapchat communication to the victim, a 17-year-old girl, from Regnier-Jamnik, a student teacher at the school. The student reported the communication, which included vulgar language, to a school resource officer.

The 17-year-old victim told police she was a student aide for a class at Homestead High School.

On Oct. 21, Regnier-Jamnik picked up the 17-year-old and drove to the back of a shopping center in Thiensville. The girl stated that she got in the back seat with Regnier-Jamnik and engaged in sexual contact, and did not know how to get herself out of the situation.

The girl stated that Regnier-Jamnik mentioned that "he should not be doing this."

On Nov. 21, police officers contacted Regnier-Jamnik in an office at Concordia University, where he attended school. Regnier-Jamnik said the victim had approached him and wanted advice on college. He said he and his fiancée were arguing and "it felt nice to have someone give me attention."

Regnier-Jamnik admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, according to the complaint. His next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 19.

