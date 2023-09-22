Student threatened to kill teacher, students at South Plantation High, police say

The South Plantation High School student who was arrested for making written threats and disrupting a school function earlier this week sent a text to a teacher, threatening to kill her and other students, police said.

The school was on lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. Plantation Police said in a news release that the student texted the teacher shortly after 9:30 a.m., and the teacher was immediately taken to a safe location while an armed school officer remained with her students.

Detectives began to investigate the threat while officers searched the school, the police department said. They detained the student, who did not have any weapon, on campus.

Additional details had not been released as of Friday afternoon. The police department said the student is a minor but did not specify an age.

Making a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism is a second-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Disrupting a school function is a misdemeanor charge.

“PARENTS: We again urge you to please speak to your children about the consequences of making verbal or written threats. ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives and any perpetrators will be charged accordingly,” the police department said.