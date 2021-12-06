Student threats at Reading, Jonesville schools under investigation

Authorities are investigating two separate threats to area schools made last week.

“We are taking these threats very seriously,” Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “We want to make it clear that threats against students, teachers and schools are very serious and are never a joke. We want everyone to feel safe in their schools.”

Wisniewski confirmed a threat was made at the Reading Community Schools on Thursday, Dec. 2 and a second, unrelated threat at Jonesville was reported to authorities Friday, Dec. 3, although the threats were communicated to other Jonesville students earlier in the week.

In an emailed statement to The Hillsdale Daily News, Jonesville’s Director of Public Safety Kurt Etter identified the Jonesville student as a freshmen at the high school and said the student first made threatening statements to another student on Monday, Nov. 29 and again on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that they could be planning a school shooting.

Etter added that officers made contact with the student in question Deand determined it was a “viable threat” leading officers to arrest the student.

Wisniewski has charged the Jonesville student with 'threat of terrorism' which is typically a 20-year felony in the state of Michigan. However, the student will not be tried as an adult and the case will stay in the juvenile court system where the goal is rehabilitation so she said the 20-year punishment "is not applicable."

The Reading student, Wisniewski said, was charged with 'making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against the school' and pleaded to that charge last Friday.

The Jonesville student is scheduled for hearings this week in the probate court.

“These are not ongoing threats, the system is working the way it is supposed to," Wisniewski said.

Jonesville Superintendent Eric Weatherwax emailed parents Friday morning to advise them of the situation stating that he was made aware of "a disturbing comment made by one of our students" Thursday night.

The email continued that he asked the student who had made the threat to come to school Friday with their parents and that the police were asked to be present while the student was being investigated.

"After speaking with the student, it was clear there was no real intent behind the comment, but there are some words you can never be careless about," Weatherwax wrote. "The police have taken the matters into their own hands because these types of comments you hear going on around Michigan will not be tolerated."

Weatherwax added that Jonesville Community Schools will continue to look for ways to improve staff and student safety.

Etter is asking for anyone with additional information on the Jonesville incident to contact the Jonesville Police Department at (517) 849-2101.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Student threats at Reading, Jonesville under investigation