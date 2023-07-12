Student trustee appointed to NEOMED board

Omer S. Ashruf has been appointed to the Northeast Ohio Medical University Board of Trustees as a student member.

The College of Medicine student was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to a two-year term that runs June 30, 2023, through June 29, 2025.

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Ashruf is active in the community and holds several leadership positions in addition to his heavy academic workload as a rising third-year medicine student. He currently serves as chief outreach officer for the Salaam Free Clinic in Cleveland, where he provides strategic leadership to a team of medical students, clinic faculty and community partners. Ashruf was instrumental in securing funding from several organizations to open a satellite office in Solon and a new clinic space on the West Side of Cleveland.

He also serves as a Future Leaders Council member for the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio where he works with legislators at the local, state and national levels to advocate on medical education and insurance reform. He has published several resolutions ranging from Medicare reimbursement to FDA regulatory processes.

Ashruf also holds many leadership positions at NEOMED, including the vice president and policy lead for the University’s American Medical Association chapter, president of the Oncology Interest Group, member of the Committee for Student Clinical Research and a course representative of the Student Curriculum Council. He is also an active member of several research labs at NEOMED and has co-authored 11 publications. “As aspiring physicians, we understand that a cornerstone of patient advocacy is ensuring high-quality, equitable access to essential health services,” said Ashruf. “This appointment will allow me to work alongside NEOMED’s Board of Trustees to serve as a mouthpiece for my classmates and work on delivery of these services to the communities of Northeast Ohio.

Ashruf is originally from Solon, and graduated from University School high school in Hunting Valley. He graduated cum laude from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Student trustee appointed to NEOMED board