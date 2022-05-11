Student turns self in for school stabbing that sparked Code Red lockdown

A person suspected in a stabbing at Alexander High School is in custody.

The person turned themselves in to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to Douglas County School System Director of Public Information Portia Lake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Douglas county Schools police said a student stabbed a classmate at Alexander High School Tuesday morning.

“The Sheriff’s Office says they are not looking for anyone else at this time,” Lake said in a statement.

Police said the incident unfolded in the cafeteria. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The incident sparked a Code Red lockdown. Students were initially held in their classrooms and in the parking lot and later sent home. Rumors swirled there was also been a gun involved, but police said they found no evidence of a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they are working to determine a motive for the stabbing, but they believe the conflict that led up to the stabbing started off campus.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the scene Tuesday afternoon, where many parents sped to the scene to make sure their kids were ok.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jones talked to worried mother Maryann Fakeye, who was waiting in her car outside for her daughter, a senior at the school.

“She said that a student had stabbed another student this morning,” Fakeye said. “I was so scared I ran immediately to the school. But of course, we couldn’t go up and she couldn’t come out.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out several agencies for more information on the person who turned themselves in.

IN OTHER NEWS:



