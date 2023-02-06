Student at UHart arrested, banned from campus after threatening social media posts

A University of Hartford student was arrested after making anonymous social media posts referring to shooting a dorm and other references to firearms, according to police.

The university’s Department of Public Safety was notified of the posts and contacted the Hartford Police Department around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police investigated the student’s account and identified the student. The student was arrested on campus Monday morning, police said.

The student was charged with first-degree threatening, police said. He has since been banned from campus, pending a conduct review, according to the school.

The student was cooperative with investigators and said the posts were created as a joke, police said.

“We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement,” the school said in a statement.

There is no threat to the university, the school said.