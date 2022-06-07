Student upset with low grades threatens to ‘shoot up’ high school, Texas cops say

A teenager was arrested after making social media threats to “shoot up” their high school, according to Texas deputies.

Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, June 6, they learned the previous week of the threats posted on Instagram against Brennan High School in San Antonio. The school has around 2,700 students.

The juvenile suspect admitted to posting the threats but told authorities they “would never carry out the threat,” the sheriff’s office said. The teen made the threats after being upset due to low grades in school, according to deputies.

According to a school calendar, the threats were made during the last week of the school year. The semester ended on Thursday, June 2.

The teenager’s parents, who are not being charged, own a shotgun and 9mm handgun, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was charged with terroristic threatening and was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Brennan High School’s graduation was held on Sunday, June 5.