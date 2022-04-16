Student Vaccine Mandate; 32-Hour Workweek; Gas Car Ban: Top CA Stories

CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?

Should California Transition To A 32-Hour Workweek? Readers Weigh In

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would force big companies to nix the 40-hour workweek. Here's how Patch readers feel about it.

Statewide Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Delayed Until 2023

The move means many parents reluctant to get their child vaccinated will have another school year before the state mandate kicks in.

Clean-Car Rules: California Unveils Proposed Measure To Ban New Gasoline-Fueled Cars

If enacted this summer, the mandate would increase sales of zero-emission cars to 35% in 2026, and ban new gas cars by 2035.

CA Krispy Kreme Ties Cost Of 12 Doughnuts To Average U.S. Gas Price

"Doughnut deflation": Krispy Kreme stores across CA will lower the price for a dozen doughnuts for the next four Wednesdays.

This Mini CA Town Has Sold Yet Again

A tiny Golden State town, with a population of less than 20 people, has sold to a new owner.

Baby Formula Purchases Limited In CA At These Stores

Supply-chain issues and recalls have posed a challenge for parents to find baby formula, and several retail chains are rationing purchases.

CA Residents Should Adjust Budgets Amid Record Inflation

Here's how much Californians should adjust their budgets amid a record inflation surge.

BLM Spent $6M Of Donation Funds On Studio City Mansion: Report

A massive price paid for a luxury home in Southern California has once again placed a spotlight on the profitable group's use of donations.

CA Utility To Pay $55 Million For Dixie, Kincade Fires

Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay some $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution amid two NorCal wildfires ignited by its equipment.

Massive CA Fire Seen From Space, Destroys Home Depot

Firefighters in Northern California fully contained a fire that ripped through a Home Depot on Saturday.

How To Escape Coachella Music Festival Traffic, Crowds

Dates, times, performances, road closures, and airport updates for the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

California's County Fairs: Guide To 2022

Welcome back, corn dogs & carnival rides! Throughout the Golden State, county fairs are making a comeback - some after a two-year hiatus.

Future Scientist At Beaumont HS Aims To Tackle Climate Change Head On

To get her started, Beaumont High School senior Rodlyn Hume-Dawson has received a $40,000 scholarship from Edison International.

California's Reparations Task Force Explained

A task force is helping state officials examine how African Americans have been harmed by slavery and systemic racism.

Newsom's Gas Rebate Would Stymie State's Climate Goals

The governor should be speeding up the transition to zero-emission technologies, not padding the coffers of profit-rich oil companies.

The Curious Case Of California's Disappearing Kids

For the first time since the start of the century, fewer than 6 million kids are attending California public schools.









