Student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma charged with hate crime in racist bullying incident

A 15-year-old ninth-grader at Vandebilt Catholic High was arrested on a hate crime charge today in connection with a racist bullying incident last week in the Houma school's cafeteria, authorities said.

The student was charged with simple battery and hate crime and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish juvenile detention center, Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a news release.

A video of the incident surfaced Wednesday on social media showing a white male student throwing cotton at a Black male student who is seated in the cafeteria. The white student then whips the Black student with what appears to be a small belt.

Vandebilt officials said earlier that they were investigating.

“School officials are working in cooperation with diocesan officials, students and parents to investigate this matter and are committed to ensuring that all individuals involved are held accountable in accordance with school policies,” the school said.

Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner said the school does not tolerate bullying or racism.

The parents of the victim in the incident, Robert and Brandi Sandolph, also issued a joint statement thanking the community for its support.

“We are pleased that the administrators are working with us during the investigation of this incident," the parents said last week.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said it also received a complaint Thursday about the video.

“The video that appears to be racially motivated was allegedly recorded at a local high school during school hours,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “TPSO detectives met with the parents of the victim and an investigation is being conducted. The parents of the victim also met with the school’s administration and they are diligently assisting the parents with addressing this non-acceptable episode.”

