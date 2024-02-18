Student violence, LGBTQ issues highlighted in voter guide from Back on Track PAC

The Back on Track America PAC and Christians Uniting for Political Change put out a joint voters guide. They asked Springfield school board candidates to respond to five questions.

Back on Track America, a conservative political action committee based in Springfield, recently posted its 2024 voter guide for the school board election.

The annual guide, the result of a joint survey with Christians Uniting for Political Action, notes which candidates have aligned with the priorities and beliefs of the group.

The PAC supports candidates Maryam Mohammadkhani, Landon McCarter and Chad Rollins in the April 2 election.

Formed during the pandemic, the PAC backed Mohammadkhani in her successful bid for the board in 2021. It endorsed board members Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski, who were elected in 2022.

The group supported McCarter and Rollins in 2023, during their first attempt, and again this year.

"Our survey is based on some of the concerns that not only the Christian community, but the community at large had, that in the past that has been ignored or just not addressed at all," said Calvin Morrow, executive director of CUPA.

Morrow said CUPA and the Back on Track America PAC, led by Dianne Ely, believe voters need to know exactly where candidates stand.

"That is why it was framed the way it was, that there would be no ambiguity," he said. "These were not trick questions. They were very simple questions."

Mohammadkhani, McCarter and Rollins answered "no" to the five questions on the voter guide, including:

Do you agree with SPS's current practice of not removing violent students from the classroom?

Do you believe that academic achievement in SPS has been on the right track?

Do you support boys competing in girls' sports and sharing locker rooms and bathrooms?

Do you support SPS teaching children that they can choose their own gender?

Do you think students in SPS should be segregated by race for any learning experience?

First-time candidates Susan Provance and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins and incumbent Scott Crise, the board vice president, did not respond to the survey.

Board president Danielle Kincaid, who is running again, did respond to the survey but her answers were not provided. The voter guide noted she "did not answer yes or no."

"Unfortunately, the questions were not presented in a way that justified a yes or no answer. I responded in the most accurate, truthful, and frank way that was possible based on the questions posed," Kincaid told the News-Leader.

"I stand behind the answers I provided and believe my answers were appropriately responsive to the questions asked."

Calvin Morrow

Morrow said Kincaid responded "outside of the parameters that we set" by not giving a "yes or no" answer.

"If we wanted a dialogue, it would have been phrased different but we had very simple questions, some were concerning the LGBTQ issues, one was dealing with the discipline issue, and academic achievement," he said. "Danielle responded to every one of them but she had an explanation that did not answer the question. We feel it left more confusion about where she stood."

On April 2, the three candidates with the most votes will be elected. They will join a board that includes Makoski, Byrne, Shurita Thomas-Tate and Judy Brunner.

Several of questions were close or the same to the ones asked in the 2023 survey, which also focused on Critical Race Theory and parental rights.

In 2015, Morrow rose to prominence locally and across Missouri as the spokesman for the successful campaign to remove sexual orientation and gender identity from Springfield's nondiscrimination ordinance, known as SOGI. The ordinance, which a slim majority of local voters opted to repeal, had provided legal recourse for gay or trans Springfieldians who believed they were discriminated against on the basis of their identity.

SPS superintendent responds to survey question

Morrow said Friday that discipline has emerged as the No. 1 issue in the election.

Springfield Superintendent Grenita Lathan responded to a question on the Back on Track America PAC survey.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan said student behavior is a top priority. It was part of her entry plan and she unveiled a 15-step plan to address the problem in May.

In the fall, Lathan and deputy superintendent Nicole Holt provided updates on the work. They noted the number of disciplinary infractions were up in the first quarter.

Lathan was asked to respond to the allegation that SPS is not "removing violent students from the classroom."

"Definitely, that is not correct," she said.

"Principals understand they can move any student that is violent, that is acting out in a physical manner. They have the right to do so and I expect them to do that."

Lathan said there are extra steps the district must take if the misbehaving student receives special education services and has an Individualized Educational Plan, or IEP.

"We are following their IEP and we are following what we call a manifestation of determination hearing or review, when we have to go and examine what caused that student to act our physically."

Survey asked about segregating students

A survey question referenced students being "segregated by race for any learning experience." Asked to provide an example, Morrow mentioned the Youth Empowerment Summit in 2023 at Missouri State University.

Candidates for the 2024 Springfield school board race include, from left, Chad Rollins, Landon McCarter, Danielle Kincaid, Susan Provance, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, Maryam Mohammadkhani, and Scott Crise.

Long held on the Missouri State campus, the annual summit is free and open to any Springfield high school student regardless of their background with the goal of exposing historically under-represented students to higher education options.

The summit is planned by the Springfield NAACP, SPS, and the university's multicultural services. Students must secure parental permission to attend.

"It was targeted to SPS students who are minorities, a lot of it was, and so that was something we considered the (district) may have had some part in," Morrow said. "The kids had to find out about this from somewhere so our discovery is the initial information came from the schools. These kids were not approached individually."

In February 2023, Mohammadkhani attended the summit and was widely accused of disrupting a session on youth mental health by students and representatives of the different groups involved in the event, which fielded complaints about her behavior.

Mohammadkhani, who did not notify the district she planned to attend, said she felt compelled to speak up after alleging a presenter lied to students to "protect an agenda."

Days after the event, Mohammadkhani was ousted from her role as board vice president by a 4-3 vote.

Kincaid initiated the removal process which was supported by Crise and board member Thomas-Tate. Denise Fredrick, who is no longer on the board, was the other vote in support. Byrne and Makoski joined Mohammadkhani in voting against the ouster.

Morrow said by sharing the voter guide, the community will be more knowledgeable about where candidates stand on the issues that CUPA and the Back on Track America PAC have highlighted.

"I hope it persuades them to support candidates that line up with their ideals," he said.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 'Back on Track' voter guide focuses on student violence, LGBTQ issues