Student voluntarily identifies themselves as UT dorm intruder
The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says a student has voluntarily identified themselves as the intruder who entered a student's room and touched them.
The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says a student has voluntarily identified themselves as the intruder who entered a student's room and touched them.
Our seventh grader brought home a photo of a lesson at her school. We quickly learned that critical race theory wasn't all they were teaching.
"I believed I wasn’t beautiful, when, in reality, I was just poor."View Entire Post ›
Eight-year-old Fiona Lashells walked onto her elementary school campus Monday with a pink backpack and the fanfare of a homecoming war veteran.
Grading reforms aim to maintain high academic rigor while meeting students’ needs, said Will Nelson, Senior Director of School Leadership at Modesto City Schools.
“We lost the best of all of us,” the teacher’s mother said.
Cancel it. Now.View Entire Post ›
The New York City teacher said the school's attempts to prohibit him from wearing his "Back the Blue" and "Proud Zionist" t-shirts are anti-Semitic.
The pandemic triggered a teacher exodus, and the shortage of instructors is still squeezing America's schools.The big picture: Demand for teachers is drastically outpacing supply. Many teachers are retiring or quitting the profession due to pandemic-era stress, and universities aren't minting new ones fast enough.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Schools are hurriedly navigating the shortage, switching to virtual l
Most of Indiana University's unvaccinated students who are living in dorms were placed in the Willkie Center or Ashton Residence Center buildings.
Borrowers: Check you inboxes for a loan cancellation notice.
State initiative aims at recruiting, retaining teachers, while veteran teachers are feeling embattled.
Maddie Frank, a sophomore biochemistry major from Hilton Head Island, was the sole recipient of the randomized prize, which rewarded students and faculty who submitted their proof of vaccination.
Over 100 people commented on the proposed New Mexico social studies standards. Opinions are split.
Conservative groups opposed to lessons on racism are now targeting social emotional learning, which they call a "Trojan Horse" for critical race theory.
Elementary school students in West Hartford, Conn. public schools are being forced to undergo “social emotional learning through an equity lens” as district officials have reportedly told parents they may not opt-out of the curriculum, which aims to teach students a set of "social justice standards."
Students planned the protest in response to two Quincy High students getting into a physical fight over a video containing "racist hate speech."
“When asked about the firearm, the student immediately began violently assaulting school employees and our school resource officer.”
Educators debate efforts to switch from the traditional points-based, homework-inclusive grading to a system that measures learning more than compliance.
The call comes after the state's education commissioner created a webpage to report teachers for alleged discrimination as part of a new state law.
A teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High School faces seven counts of criminal charges after two students said he touched them inappropriately.