Student of the Week: Help The Record highlight exceptional San Joaquin County students

In the world of education, student achievement should be at the forefront.

That's why The Record is launching a new Student of the Week contest to get the public's help recognizing an exceptional high schooler in San Joaquin County every week.

The contest will be similar to The Record's Athlete of the Week, which highlights the top student-athletes in the county on a weekly basis.

Here's how it will work: School staff will nominate a Student of the Week using an online method. The Record will compile nominees each week, then publish an online poll with finalists for the public to vote on. The winner's biography and photo will be published online and in print.

The first nomination period opened Monday, Feb. 5 and concluded Thursday, Feb. 8. The first poll will go live on Recordnet.com Monday, Feb. 12.

This is a weekly contest. Nominations will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays.

More details on the weekly contest

Who is eligible to become The Record's Student of the Week?: Students from public and private high schools in San Joaquin County who have achieved academic success or displayed great character in the classroom.

How do I submit students for nomination?: The Record has contacted school districts in San Joaquin County with information about participating in the Student of the Week contest. Schools will send nominations to a Record mailbox dedicated to the contest, including a short bio and photo of nominated students.

How will the Student of the Week be chosen?: A reporter for The Record will review the nominations each week, then narrow the selection to a handful of finalists. Each Monday, a list of finalists will appear online at Recordnet.com, along with an online poll for the public to vote on. Polls will close at noon Thursdays.

When and where will winners be announced?: Winners will be announced Fridays online at Recordnet.com, and in print each Sunday. The first Student of the Week winner will be announced online Feb. 16 and in print Feb. 18.

High school administrators who have not received information about the Student of the Week contest can contact education reporter Hannah Workman at hworkman@recordnet.com.

