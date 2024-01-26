Student of the Week winners around Chittenden County for the 2023-24 school year

The votes are in, and the public has picked a Student of the Week.

Rama AL Namee, a senior from South Burlington High School, has been named Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 22, 2024.

The Burlington Free Press received 5,803 votes from the public in support of three local high school students nominated by their schools for outstanding achievement. The students' accomplishments were highlighted in the inaugural article for the Free Press's new Student of the Week series. AL Namee received the most votes at 3,458. Congratulations to her and fellow nominees, Hannah Cunningham of Rice Memorial High School and Elliot Throop of Burlington High School.

Student of the Week nominees are profiled in an article which publishes Mondays during the school year at burlingtonfreepress.com. The community is invited to cast their vote in a poll which concludes Thursdays at noon. The nominee with the most votes is named Student of the Week in an article that publishes on Fridays online and over the weekend in the print paper.

A classroom in a Shelburne school.

Student of the Week winners for the 2023-24 school year

Jan. 22-26: Rama AL Namee, South Burlington High School. More on the week's nominees.

